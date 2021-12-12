Younger generation should learn about sacrifices made by BSF, Indian Army during 1971 War: Tripura ICA minister

Tripura Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Sunday said that the younger generation should learn about the supreme sacrifices made by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, Indian Army and many others during the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971. The minister was speaking at an event organized by the BSF at the Akhaura Integrated Check Post (IUCP) here on Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s liberation.

“We often see that the BSF and the Border Guard Bangladesh exchange sweets along the border. There is some tension sometimes but we solve them. India doesn’t view Bangladesh as an enemy… India’s role in the birth of the country should be remembered. I heard the Bangladesh prime minister mentioning India’s contribution (in the liberation of Bangladesh) several times in her speeches. We want to thank them and all BSF, Army veterans and people of Tripura who made it possible,” the minister said.

Notably, the ICA minister belongs to a family which is well known for its role in Bangladesh’s liberation. Sushanta Chowdhury’s father, Shyamal Chowdhury, was honoured for his contribution in the Bangladesh Liberation War by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The minister said, “All of us have this responsibility to remember their sacrifices. We look at Bangladesh as a brother. In the coming days, we have to take this friendship and brotherhood forward.”

The minister also lauded BSF’s role against insurgency in north-eastern India, especially Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and Tripura. He said BSF and Indo-Tibetan Border Police jawans thwarted recent advances of Chinese soldiers at Dokalam and Ladakh.

Some war veterans who served in the BSF and the Indian Army during the 1971 War also joined Sunday’s event and recounted their memories.

Notably, Tripura shares an 856km-long international border with Bangladesh. The state played a key role in the Bangladesh Liberation War. Nearly 16 lakh refugees took shelter in the state, which had only 15 lakh citizens at the time.