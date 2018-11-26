Sitaram Yechury condemns PM Modi’s comments on judiciary, calls it ‘completely unacceptable’

CPI (M) politburo secretary Sitaram Yechury Monday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments against judiciary at an election rally at Alwar in Rajasthan where he said that the Supreme Court has come under influence of different quarters. Yechury said that such comments from the PM were “completely unacceptable”.

Addressing a press conference at Agartala Town Hall, where CPI (M) Tripura committee is holding its 22nd state conference since Sunday, Yechury said, “That the opposition is interfering with the conduct of court proceedings is completely unacceptable. If there are any allegations of interference on the independence of the judiciary, that has come not from the opposition party but from the four senior-most judges (of the Supreme Court). But this coming from the Prime Minister’s mouth is something that is completely unacceptable and a very very dangerous, fascist trend which undermines this entire Constitutional republic Parliamentary democracy that exists in our country”.

CPI (M) strongly condemns these sort of comments by the PM and calls upon people to reject it, the communist leader said.

Modi said at an election rally at Rajasthan’s Alwar on Sunday that Congress leaders attempted to defer hearings in the decade-old Ayodhya dispute before and in 2019, accusing opposition party of dragging judicial system into politics and undermining judicial independence.

Yechury also said that the Parliament sessions are truncated to form an escape route from accountability for the ruling alliance. He launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led NDA government for allegedly interfering with the judiciary.

Referring to the recent upheavals in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the CPI (M) leader said, “There is interference in the judiciary, interference in CBI…..the midnight coup. The government was carrying out a midnight coup against its own premier investigation agency. It is like (US President) Donald Trump carrying out a midnight coup against the FBI in the USA”.

Yechury reasoned that these alleged actions were being taken to shroud the failure of Modi government in implementing “even a single electoral promise they made in 2014”. He claimed the central government suffered from higher anti-incumbency factor compared to different states.

However, he declined to comment on the forthcoming results of assembly election in five states which recently underwent polls.

Yechury reiterated three slogans to unseat BJP led NDA government at centre and said CPI (M) has decided to work on the slogans – defeat BJP and its allies, strengthen the Left in the Parliament and in the Assemblies and work for the establishment of an alternate secular government at the centre

“To achieve these three objectives, our electoral exercise will be carried out depending on the strength of different political parties in different states with the objective of pooling anti BJP votes”, he said.

On the ‘Mahagatbandhan’ or grand alliance of different political parties against BJP ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Yechury said DMK has got influence in Tamil Nadu but Samajwadi Party or BSP has base in Uttar Pradesh. So, alliances would be made but at a state level depending on strength of the respective political parties.