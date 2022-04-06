Bangladeshi writer Sadat Hossain is telling life through his stories

Life is full of stories and stories are nothing but life, in a myriad of all its twists and turns, says Sadat Hossain.

With 17 novels, 2 collections of stories, five poetry titles, and numerous other works, Hossain is one of the youngest contemporary authors from Bangladesh to have left a significant mark on readers in his country and among the Bengali readers in Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, and other parts of the world. His visits to different book fairs at Agartala, Silchar, and Kolkata are often thronged by long queues of fans waiting for a word on his next projects or an autograph.

In the words of Mazharul Islam, his publisher and owner of Anyaprokash publications which has brought out all his recent works, Hossain could be the next Humayun Ahmed of Bangladesh—one of the leading Bengali literary persona of the 20th century. He was accorded the prestigious Humayun Ahmed Sahitya Puroshkar in 2019, not to mention the Chokh Sahitya Puroshkar from West Bengal apart from numerous other awards and accolades. Hossain is more comfortable calling himself a storyteller than an author though.

But Hossain’s journey was not always the same and is no less than a story in itself. Starting from his tiny village of Kayaria in the Kalkini area of Bangladesh’s Madaripur district, where he neither saw electricity or newspapers, nor had the luxury of books. “Life was different at Kayaria. It was an agricultural village. Our family didn’t have an ambience conducive enough to read different books. End of studies used to be landing a good job those days. Growing up to be a writer was perhaps the last thing on my bucket list,” Hossain said in an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com.

Sadat Hossain is one of the youngest contemporary authors from Bangladesh (Express Photo) Sadat Hossain is one of the youngest contemporary authors from Bangladesh (Express Photo)

But his grandmothers came to Hossain’s rescue when he was small. They would often tell him fables, fantasy tales, and legends—qissa as they would call them. But even the thakurmaar jhuli (grandmother’s bag of stories) ran out, not to mention the storyless nights when dadi would doze off after a day’s hard work.

So, Hossain started spinning off his own cuts of the stories. He would half-read stories from his textbooks and try to simulate the other halves, cut off printed Bangla alphabets from newspapers or books and rearrange them to simulate his printed stories. His friends through school, college, and the university would often make fun of his works but he didn’t let them deter his resolve.

“I once read a poem by some Sadat Hossain, a 4th standard student on a famous Bengali daily of our country. Not only it was someone of my name, but he was also from the same class too. I had pledged I would get published anyhow. Our surroundings were almost the polar opposite. Almost everyone was working in the fields. But I kept on working and during my post-grads in anthropology that my writing bug struck back,” he recounted.

There was hardly any job Hossain didn’t try to make his dream work. He used to freelance as a photographer for wedding events and contributed as a photojournalist in a Bengali daily and publication firms. He would often ask if he could get a book published, though his interest had changed from words to images for the time being. “I recall someone told me why I hankered so much to get published. It felt really bad but I knew I had to make it happen. It wasn’t just working out yet,” said Hossain.

Self-publishing a book would cost 20,000 taka or more a decade ago in Bangladesh and he didn’t have that kind of money stashed away. His luck struck him in the most unlikely of ways when one of his clients asked him to click photos of his garment business for a catalogue. “I used to charge around 1000 taka for a session but the catalogue standard work demanded more work and post-production inputs. I asked for 25 thousand and he agreed,” said Hossain.

He used the money to publish his first book, which was a photo story publication. The next project was a collection of stories and then a novel. His first ever novel, Arshinagar, was published in 2015 and went on to become such a bestseller that he never had to look back.

Starting from dreaming about seeing his name printed on pages, and asking for favours to get a book published, Hossain has come a long way today to become one of the most popular Bengali writers of his generation across Bengali readers of different countries.

Out of his six titles that Bangladesh’s Anyaprokash publications brought to the 40th Agartala Book Fair, two had completely sold out and the rest have sold highest second only to the legendary late Humayun Ahmed.

Ahmed’s works pan across a wide spectrum of subjects ranging from fiction, non-fiction, and stories from the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War to those about the daily lives of the middle-class in his country. He has been credited as one of the people who single-handedly put Dhaka on the centre stage of Bengali literature apart from his contributions to music, film-making, and teaching.

Unlike Ahmed, Hossain writes about the youth, the sweet old love, and its pangs. His works centre on the youth, albeit in layered reflections of the ambient society. “If he continues to write like this, he might as well become the next Humayun Ahmed,” said his publisher Mazharul Islam.

Hossain’s latest book Priyotomo Osukh Se published this year is already making ripples among his readers and fans. Whether Islam is right or not is up to Hossain’s readers and time to decide. But the author is busy telling stories on his pages, as always.