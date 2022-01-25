Work going on to plug gaps of unfenced patches on Indo-Bangla border in Tripura

Tripura shares a 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh, parts of which are still unfenced in different patches due to disputes at the local levels at 67 areas.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has taken several initiatives to complete Indo-Bangla fencing work on Bangladesh frontier and deploying technological intervention to strengthen border infrastructure, BSF Inspector General of Tripura frontiers Sushanta Kumar Nath said Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Agartala, the official said eight pending gaps of Single Row Fence (SRF) were fully completed in 2021 and the gaps were plugged. Single Row Fencing (SRF) work was in progress in other stretches.

“BSF Tripura Frontier took initiatives at the local level to plug the nullah and culvert gaps, particularly in the eastern part of the state. We have blocked 44 nullah and culverts by fixing iron gates along them”, the BSF IG informed.

Read | Why India needs a single agency to guard its borders

The border sentinels also took initiatives to install smart surveillance system in 24 physical locations including 95 smart surveillance cameras to enhance border domination in most smuggling and infiltration-prone areas.

Tripura shares a 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh, parts of which are still unfenced in different patches due to disputes at the local levels at 67 areas.

Most of these unfenced border patches are scheduled to have single row fencing as there are people living within 150 yards of the border in many of these places. Meanwhile, composite fencing and composite border outposts are being erected on the eastern side of Tripura. The entire work is expected to be completed by end of 2022.

On the front of preventing illegal infiltration or exfiltration, BSF personnel apprehended 221 personnel including 97 Bangladeshi nationals, 118 Indian nationals and six people of other nationalities while crossing the border in Tripura in the last one year. The figures are higher than 128 in 2020 and 236 in 2019.

The border sentinels also said they seized contraband items worth Rs. 35.64 crores, alongwith narcotic substances. These include over 88 thousand yaba tablets worth Rs. 3.81 crores, over 13 thousand kg cannabis worth Rs. 9.34 crore, 48,200 bottles of cough syrup worth Rs. 78.32 lakhs, nearly 9 thousand bottles of booze apart from 2,422 cattle, medicines, smuggled garments etc.