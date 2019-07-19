Woman sues husband for CCTV camera in bedroom, he says they are for ‘self-defence’

A woman from Tripura has sued her husband at the state women’s commission for installing CCTV cameras in the house, including their bedroom. However, her husband claims the move was an act of “self defence”.

The case pertains to an estranged couple from Sadhutilla village in Pratapgarh area of West Tripura district. Ratna Podder, 38, and Chandan Kanti Dhar, 47, married three years back, but the woman claims dowry demands emerged a few weeks later. “His family didn’t demand any dowry at the time of marriage. But shortly after we were married, they (in-laws) started torturing me for dowry. My mother-in-law, brother in-law, even neighbours started harassing me mentally and physically,” Podder told indianexpress.com.

She alleged that her family paid Rs 2 lakh dowry by selling a piece of ancestral land, but the torture continued. On top of that, she suspected an illicit relation between her husband and one of his relatives. The situation spun out of control when her husband installed five CCTV cameras in the four-room house last September. From December she has been living with her mother.

“There were cameras everywhere – the main entrance, corridor, my mother in-law’s room, our bedroom and another room in the house. The monitor is placed in my mother in-law’s room. It is a serious infringement of personal space. I am a woman and having a CCTV camera recording everything, even in private space, is very humiliating,” she told indianexpress.com.

After her pleas failed to yield results, Podder sought recourse from Tripura Commission for Women (TCW) this month. A formal complaint was lodged with charges of domestic violence, dowry torture and adultery among other issues against Dhar on July 2. During the first counselling session this Wednesday, she complained about the CCTV cameras.

However, Dhar has refuted all charges. “I am innocent. I haven’t taken dowry, neither do I have any illicit relation with anyone. I find it humiliating to discuss but the entire complaint was made to take revenge from us since my wife threatened us with prison term while leaving my house.”

Dhar said his wife suffers from chronic suspicion and behaved badly with him, his mother and relatives. He says the cameras were installed in “self defence”, to pre-empt allegations and keep proof of his innocence. Asked if he might have gone too far with the CCTV cameras in the bedroom, Chandan said he slept in a separate bed and installed the camera only to cover his side.

TCW chairperson Barnali Goswami called it a “rare and serious” crime. “How can a woman live under constant surveillance in her most private quarters? We have heard both parties on Wednesday and gave them 45 days to reconsider. Meanwhile, Dhar has been asked to pay Rs 3,000 per month as maintenance to his wife”.

Installing CCTV cameras is legal in private space in India and doesn’t require any special licensing. However, it is a criminal offence as per 354 C of the Indian Penal Code if such cameras are used for voyeurism. Such a crime could land anyone in jail for 1-3 years with fine for their first offence and up to seven years jail term plus fine for subsequent offences. There are prohibitory provisions in the law in case CCTV cameras are installed in private spaces such as toilets, bathrooms, bedrooms etc. as they violate privacy rights.