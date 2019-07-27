Panchayat polls start in Tripura, 38.43% voter turnout till 9 am

With 86 per cent seats of Gram Panchayats already won by ruling BJP without contest, the rest of Tripura’s three-tier panchayat bodies went to polling from 7 am this morning. 38.43 per cent turnout was recorded in the first two hours of voting, State Election Commission secretary Prasenjit Bhattacharya said.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Bhattacharya said though polling was announced in 6,111 seats of 591 Gram Panchayats, 419 seats of Panchayat Samities and 116 seats in 8 Zilla Parishad bodies this year, actual polls would be held only in 833 seats of Gram Panchayats, 82 seats of Panchayat Samiti and 79 seats of Zilla Parishad bodies as the others went uncontested.

The official also said that polling started peacefully today across all rural bodies of Tripura where elections are being held. There was no complaint of major violence from anywhere, he informed.

The elections would be held in rural Tripura, except areas under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) which is spread across 7,132.56 square km area in all districts of the state and comprises 68 per cent of the state’s geographical area.

In the panchayat elections, polling is being held in 1,848 polling stations, including the auxiliary polling stations across 31 rural development block areas in which 8,54,900 voters would cast their mandate to choose among 2,327 candidates across all three tiers of the rural bodies.

As opposition CPI (M) and Congress express serious concerns about intimidation and violence in the run-up to polls, tight security was mulled with 6,000 Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawans, 3,000 Tripura Police personnel and 17 companies of BSF and CRPF personnel pressed in poll duty.

Votes cast during the polling process would be counted from 8 am on July 31.