WiFi chaupals to be rolled out in 1178 gram panchayats in Tripura

A team of officials from Ministry of Communications would visit Tripura next week to set up WiFi chaupals (public meetings) in 1178 gram panchayats of the state, officials said.

“Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb met union minister of state for Communications Manoj Sinha at New Delhi on Wednesday. They discussed to roll out WiFi chaupal scheme in 1178 gram panchayats. They also discussed about a pilot project of e-band technology-based solutions which was especially designed for Tripura,” Sanjoy Mishra, Media Advisor to Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, said.

Under the WiFi chaupal scheme, at least one village in each of these rural panchayats would be transformed to ‘e-village’.

During his visit to New Delhi, CM Deb met five other union ministers on Wednesday including Defence Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister for Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu, Minister for Environment and Forests Harsh Vardhan and minister of state for power RK Singh.

Earlier, Tripura had sought forest clearance to set up a 132 kV electricity line from Ambassa to Gandacherra in Dhalai district, apart from forest clearance in few other patches.

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan assured that all pending forest clearances would be processed within two weeks for all power, road or ONGC projects. He also directed a high-level team of officials to visit Tripura to examine the feasibility of a couple of tailor-made projects that can be supported by central funding.

Deb also discussed prospects of expediting work on unfenced border areas by National Project Construction Corporation Limited with Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Tripura is surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides and shares 856 Km international border with the neighbouring country. However, 70 km of the Indo-Bangla border is still unfenced in different patches here.