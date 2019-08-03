Why is Prime Minister Modi asking BJP workers across India to interact with party karyakartas of Tripura?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has recorded landslide victory in the three-tier Panchayat elections in Tripura. However, the party leaders claimed that the opposition parties have not been able to put up candidates as they are bankrupt.

BJP’s success in Tripura is continuing since its landmark victory in results of assembly elections held in February, 2018. The saffron surge continued through subsequent panchayat bye-election results and Lok Sabha elections held this year.

Thanking people of Tripura, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday advised BJP workers across the country to learn from the party’s “repeated successes” in the state.

“Tripura’s faith in @BJP4Tripura remains unwavering! I thank the people of the state for blessing the party in the Panchayat Elections across the state. The transformative work in Tripura’s rural areas is positively impacting many lives. Kudos to the local unit for the hardwork!”, PM Modi tweeted.

“I would urge BJP Karyakartas from other states to interact with Karyakartas from Tripura. The Party’s repeated successes in the state demonstrate the power of development politics and democratic temperament. It also shows that with the right effort, everything is possible,” he added.

“The figures say it all. In Zilla Parishad, out of total 116 seats in 8 districts #BJP has won 114. In Panchayat Samiti out of total 419 seats in 35 blocks #BJP has won 411. In Gram Panchayats out of total 6111 seats in 591 Panchayats #BJP has won 5916. #BJPVictory”, Tripura Chief Minister and state BJP president Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted.

The PM’s posts received positive response among the Twitterati, who seconded his observation that right effort makes way for everything. However, his comment has ruffled quite a few feathers among opposition political parties back home in Tripura.

Political analyst Tapas Dey, who is also a veteran Congress leader, said Panchayat elections were held amidst absolute terror and political hooliganism in the villages.

“It is very surprising that the Prime Minister has advised his party workers across the country to follow Tripura for Panchayat elections, where the polls were reduced to a mockery,” Dey told indianexpress.com.

The PM’s Tweet came in the heels of Left Front convener and veteran CPIM leader Bijan Dhar’s statement that people are wondering if democratic rights could be revived in Tripura through democratic means at all.

Dhar told media persons after the Panchayat elections that polling was held amid rampant hooliganism, booth jamming and obstruction of voters from casting.

Polling was announced in 6,111 seats of 591 Gram Panchayats, 419 seats of Panchayat Samities and 116 seats in 8 Zilla Parishad bodies of Tripura this year. However, actual polls would be held only in 833 seats of Gram Panchayats, 82 seats of Panchayat Samiti and 79 seats of Zilla Parishad bodies as the others went uncontested.

As per reports from the State Election Commission, 76.6 per cent of all seats in Gram Panchayat bodies which underwent polls went in favour of BJP apart from the 90.20 per cent seats of Panchayat Samities and 97.50 per cent seats of Zilla Parishad bodies.