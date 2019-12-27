Watch | Tripura royal scion posts video of people crossing field, claims they’re Bangladeshis entering India

A still from the video where some people can be seen crossing a field. (Source: Twitter @PradyotManikya ) A still from the video where some people can be seen crossing a field. (Source: Twitter @PradyotManikya )

Amid raging controversy over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, Friday posted a video of few people crossing a field on social media and claimed they were Bangladeshi nationals entering Tripura, crossing the Indo-Bangla international border.

Pradyot had earlier filed a petition challenging CAA at the Supreme Court, where he has claimed that the Act violates Instrument of Accession signed by Rajmata Kanchan Prabha Devi before merging with the Union India in 1949, the TNV Accord and the ATTF Accord. Terming the law ‘anti-constitutional’, he demanded to abrogate it or exempt Tripura and rest of NE India from its ambit.

“Hello friends from Northeast and rest of India, all of you are speaking out against CAA but the reality is this is how porous our borders are! These are Bangladeshi’s crossing over to India – location – Tripura, Simna, India border at Daldali village., Do you think your ILP will stop them. Date 26-12-2019 at about 5 p.m”, Pradyot wrote on his Facebook page.

In an oblique reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that rampaging CAA mobs would be identified by their dress, Pradyot also wrote, “They speak same language, wear sari and cannot be identified from their features if they belong to one religion or another. How can you identify them by dress now? Please share this and let the whole country know what is happening in Northeast”.

He posted two video clips in his post, where people are seen running across a field. Those shooting the videos are heard surmising that they might be Rohingya refugees.

Mohanpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rangadulal Debbarma, who is in charge of the area, could not be reached for his comments on the issue. An officer from Tripura Police state control room informed they don’t have any information of such illegal immigration at Simna.

Pradyot led Joint Movement Against CAB (JMACAB), a joint forum of tribal political parties and social organizations, which held a three-day strike in Tripura against the citizenship amendment legislation. While rest of the protesters laid off the agitation after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah at New Delhi, Pradyot maintained that exempting areas under Inner Line Permit (ILP) cover and under 6th schedule would not protect tribals from land alienation at the hands of new settlers.

Pradyot has recently announced a new ‘apolitical’ forum called TIPRA to protest against CAA and work on protection of tribals in the state.

