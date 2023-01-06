Over 28 lakh voters as per final electoral rolls for Tripura Assembly polls

For this year’s Assembly elections in Tripura, the Election Commission has published the final electoral rolls with 28,13,478 voters–a net increase of 2.4 lakh since the 2018 polls.

Chief electoral officer Kiran Dinkarrao Gitte said Friday that the final rolls were published Thursday after the summary revision that started on November 9 last year ended.

As many as 14,14,576 voters are men and 13,98,825 are women, while there are a record 77 transgender voters. The number of first-time voters is 65,044 and 34,704 of them are men, 30,328 women and 12 transgender people. The number of 80-plus voters is 38,039 while 679 voters are over 100 years old.

As many as 13,500 Bru migrants from Mizoram, who are being permanently resettled in parts of Tripura as per a central government initiative to end their protracted displacement, would be able to cast votes in the Assembly elections.

Bru migrants who have not enrolled yet can register as voters till the last date for the nomination of candidates, according to the commission.

There will be 3,328 polling stations at 2,504 places across the state, with average voters per station this year being 845.

The Election Commission is running a special campaign called Mission Zero Violence and 929 to prevent poll violence and ensure free and fair elections. Mission 929 refers to an effort to boost voting percentage. In the 2018 polls, 929 of the 3,214 polling stations had a turnout lower than the state average of 88 per cent.

“Poll violence should not happen. These hurt people and affect the image of our state. Elections will end but tourists may not visit again. We are taking a host of initiatives to ensure violence does not happen,” Gitte said.

With the ruling BJP and the Opposition parties accusing each other of perpetrating violence, the poll panel has a tough job of ensuring free and fair elections, especially since the Opposition has accused it of having failed to maintain the law and order situation in the previous elections.

Fifty new companies of central forces have arrived so far and as many will be arriving on Sunday.

As per the Election Commission’s records, 370 FIRs were registered over poll-related violence during the 2018 elections.