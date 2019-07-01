‘Voluntary retirement awaits non-performers’: Biplab Deb warns Tripura govt officers

In a terse warning to “non-performing” officers in the state government, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that anyone from the post of chief secretary to a group-D employee, if found not working properly, will be sent on voluntary retirement.

Addressing a rally of Tripura Karmachari Samiti near Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan here, the chief minister said that many officials in the government service don’t work properly and also didn’t allow others to perform. He added that he found problems with the work culture in different government offices and advised employees to perform properly if they want to maintain their jobs.

“I take my job seriously, and we in the state government want everyone to perform properly. If you want to do a government job, do it properly. Thousands of youth are unemployed. So, if you don’t want to perform, leave the service. Anyone from the chief secretary to a group-D employee, who doesn’t perform properly, would be sent to voluntary retirement,” the CM said.

Biplab, who is known for taking strict actions against non-performers, earlier handed out a series of suspensions to employees found absent or negligent of duty during the first couple of months after he took charge of the CMO in March 2018.

Stressing on maintaining a strong work culture, his government later canceled several ongoing recruitment processes, which were initiated in the Left Front regime, and introduced a new employment policy.

The state government has reshuffled several officers in the top and mid levels of police and administration to deal with work performances in the past few months. These include Director General of Police Akhil Kumar Shukla, who was sent on a long leave of absence for 70 days, former Chief Secretary who was transferred and posted as Director General of SIPARD – essentially a demotion, along with 11 other IAS officers, 2 IPS officers and two officials of the Tripura Civil Service (TCS).