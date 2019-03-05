Vijay Goel: No other govt has taken such prompt and stern action against terror

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “harbinger of hope”, Union Minister Vijay Goel on Tuesday said no other government had taken such prompt and stern action against terrorism. Goel also predicted that Modi would return as prime minister for a second term.

Advertising

“Poora desh manta hain ki Modi hain to mumkin hain (India believes that hope is where Modi is). People are confident the next government will be formed under PM Modi. He is guiding all developmental activities in the country on one hand and giving stern and prompt reply to terrorism on the other,” Goel said at a press conference in Agartala.

Referring to the IAF’s strikes on terror camps in Balakot, the Union Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation said the “befitting reply” to Pakistan was possible due to “willpower and vision of PM Modi”.

The Balakot strike came on the heels of a terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama district of Kashmir, killing 44 CRPF jawans.

On his two-day visit to Tripura, Goel reviewed a host of infrastructure projects, especially those relating to road connectivity. He said 141 out of 161 road construction projects sanctioned by the Centre were already complete and 13 others were under progress.

“The erstwhile Left Front government in Tripura did not attach significance to a number of projects. The Biplab Deb government is completing them with priority,” Goel said.

Advertising

He also said that 40 per cent work of the Indo-Bangla ‘Maitri’ (friendship) bridge was complete. The bridge is being constructed on River Feni, adjoining Sabroom in south Tripura. The minister is scheduled to visit parts of National Highway 08 that connects Agartala with Sabroom on Wednesday.