‘Very few birds have died… this may be due to wrong rearing’

As part of a tourism plan for its historic Neermahal — located on a lake in Sepahijala district near Agartala — the Tripura government recently announced distribution of 50,000 ducklings. Shortly after 2,000 of those birds were given out on March 2 though, many died. Now, even as the model code of conduct brings further distribution to a halt, the

beneficiaries are in a fix:

Who are the beneficiaries of this scheme?

We selected villagers from Melaghar in Sepahijala district as part of a plan to distribute 50,000 ducklings among fishermen and villagers. 2,000 of those ducklings were distributed in the first phase.

What makes these ducklings special?

These ducklings are of a high-yielding breed and were brought from Bengaluru. The birds will be reared by the beneficiaries and released on Lake Rudrasagar, which would also increase the scenic beauty of the lake.

Why did so many of the ducklings die?

Very few birds have died. According to our reports, only 50-60 ducklings died. This could have been due to wrong rearing methods used by the beneficiaries. Some ducklings were also killed by dogs and other animals.

Do you think there could have been anything wrong with the batch distributed?

No, those ducklings were perfectly fine.

When will the next batch of ducklings be distributed?

The parliament elections have already been announced. No further batch of ducks will be distributed till the election process is over or till further orders.