‘Indians stranded in Russia, Ukraine Bangladesh to be brought back soon’

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, the Centre has decided to bring back Indian citizens stranded abroad. In pic: Citizens stranded abroad return to Kerala (PRO/Govt of Kerala) Under the Vande Bharat Mission, the Centre has decided to bring back Indian citizens stranded abroad. In pic: Citizens stranded abroad return to Kerala (PRO/Govt of Kerala)

The Ministry of External Affairs is coordinating with the Home Ministry to bring back Indians from the Northeastern states stranded in Russia, Ukraine and Bangladesh, Tripura Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said Saturday. Over 400 people from NE states are stranded in these countries, out of which many are from Tripura.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, the law minister said the High Commissioner of India in Dhaka has coordinated transit of 53 Indians from Tripura who are stranded in Bangladesh due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. 177 others from different NE states are stranded in Russia, including 9 from Tripura and 198 Indians including 25 from Tripura are stuck in Ukraine due to a halt on civilian air travel.

“The Ministry of External Affairs sought nod from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) about this issue. We were informed by the MHA today that these people are being brought back”, Nath told the media.

According to their travel plan, those from Russia and Ukraine would fly down to Guwahati. The Assam government has been asked to arrange hotels for their stay along with other necessary arrangements. Tripura was asked to make arrangements for bringing them home from Guwahati.

Meanwhile, 53 Indians from Tripura who are stranded in Dhaka, would travel back home via bus and are scheduled to enter the Indian territory through Akhaura International Check Post (ICP) where all passenger transit is shut down along with the remaining seven land custom stations of the state with Bangladesh. However, the dates of travel aren’t finalized yet.

An official of the state government informed that a standard operating procedure for processing international passengers is still being formulated since the centre hasn’t issued guidelines yet.

With several parts of Bangladesh, especially those adjoining the Indo-Bangla border, badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb appealed villagers from bordering areas of the state to join ‘Janata Patrolling’ and prevent any undetected illegal migration across the 856 km long borderline in Tripura, in which many patches are still unfenced.

A press statement issued by the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) tonight informed that MHA has reviewed regulations on cancelling Visa of foreign nationals till international air travel is resumed. The restrictions would apply to any foreign national except diplomats, United Nations (UN) representatives and those staying on a work Visa.

According to latest reports, 13,065 out of 16,399 person who were put under surveillance for coronavirus in Tripura, have been discharged after completing 14 days observation. 3,334 persons are currently under quarantine across the state including 288 housed in different quarantine centers and 3,046 under home quarantine.

Out of the 167 total positive cases in the state so far, 64 were discharged from isolation and quarantined. These include four who have fully recovered while the others completed 10 days in isolation witty symptoms and were discharged as per revised Health Ministry guidelines.

