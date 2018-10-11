US envoy Kenneth Juster visits Tripura, discusses Indo-US relations with CM Biplab Deb

US Ambassador Kenneth Juster with Tripura CM Biplab Deb. (Source: Twitter) US Ambassador Kenneth Juster with Tripura CM Biplab Deb. (Source: Twitter)

US Ambassador Kenneth Juster on Wednesday visited Tripura as a part of his first visit to north-east India and also met Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb at the state secretariat. On Thursday, he visited Neermahal, 60 km from Agartala. Neermahal is a water palace in Sipahijala district that was built by King Bir Bikram Manikya in 1938. The ambassador also visited Tripurasundari Temple in Gomati district and ONGC Tripura Power Company-run Palatana gas thermal power plant.

With Deb, Juster discussed issues pertaining to business, connectivity, and Indo-US relations. He also met Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki and others during his trip. Chief Minister Deb greeted the Ambassador and wished him a pleasant stay in the state.

“Delighted to meet the Ambassador of the United States of America to India, HE Amb Kenneth Juster in Agartala today. On behalf of the 37 lakh people of Tripura, I extend my best wishes to US Embassy in India for a pleasant stay in our beautiful state,” Deb wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Soon after, the diplomat replied on Twitter and said that he had an “excellent discussion” with the CM. “Thank you, Biplab Deb, Chief Minister of Tripura, for an excellent discussion on business, connectivity, and US-India relations. Look forward to working with you to advance U.S.-India ties. Many thanks”, Ambassador Juster tweeted. A team of US Embassy officials joined the diplomat during his trip to Tripura.

