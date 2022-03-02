UP cops get transit remand of Tripura youth held for human trafficking

A 20-year-old youth, accused of human trafficking, was arrested in Tripura’s Sepahijala district and sent on transit remand for six days to Uttar Pradesh (UP) after a local court granted UP’s Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) permission to take him to Lucknow.

Speaking to the media Wednesday, Bishnupada Bhowmik, officer in-charge of the Kalamchoura police station in Sepahijala district, said, “Arshad Miah alias Bapan was arrested from Putia village Monday night from the house of Jamal Haque by the ATS during a special raid. He was produced before the district court Tuesday.”

On the court proceedings, assistant public prosecutor Manna Sen said the District and Sessions Judge heard the case and granted ATS six days’ transit remand to take Arshad to Lucknow for questioning as a part of their ongoing investigation.

The team left for Lucknow Tuesday night along with the accused, the assistant public prosecutor said, adding, “Arshad is accused of involving in human trafficking and providing shelter to Bangladeshi nationals living in Tripura on forged Indian documents.”

India shares an 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh, parts of which are still unfenced. As many as 221 persons, including 97 Bangladeshi nationals, 118 Indian nationals and six people of other nationalities, were apprehended by the Border Security Force while crossing the border from Tripura in the last one year. The figures are higher than 128 in 2020 and 236 in 2019.