Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti inaugurates 18th Mega Food Park in Tripura

Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Wednesday inaugurated the 18th Food Park of the country at Tulakona village of West Tripura and said the central government aims to set up 22 food parks in India.

Launching an attack on erstwhile CPI (M) led Left Front government, the Union Minister said the Left government did nothing to develop industries in Tripura in their 25-year-old rule. She also said that the food park inaugurated today would provide good infrastructural facilities for food processing and allied industries along with the value chain from farm-based market and processing centres.

“The central government granted permission to set up this Park in 2011 along with another food park which was supposed to be set up by Baba Ramdev. Baba Ramdev has set up three other food parks in the meantime but this Park could see the light of day only after BJP-IPFT government came to power here,” she said.

Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti also said that barely two food parks were set up in India during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government’s regime. But after BJP led NDA government came to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to set up 40 mega food parks in the country, the minister added.

Tripura Mega Food Park inaugurated today was set up by Sikaria Mega Food Park Private Limited on 50 acres of land. The land was provided by Tripura Industrial Development Corporation Limited.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb joined the inaugural event today and said the Mega Food Park would go a long way in solving unemployment issues in the state.

“This project will generate fresh employment to nearly 30,000 people in the primary field of food processing, agriculture, agro-processing and agri-infrastructure,” he said.