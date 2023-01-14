‘Unholy nexus for survival’: Tripura BJP flays Congress plan to join hands with CPM

Hours after the CPM and the Congress started talks to reach an understanding ahead of the Tripura Assembly elections, the ruling BJP on Saturday said the alliance was “unholy” and that people would not repose faith in it.

Chief Minister Manik Saha said his government had been doing pro-people work for the past five years and had considerably reduced the Rs 13,000-crore public debt left behind by the Left Front government.

Saha said the CPM and the Congress had for a while been hand in gloves but their friendship was out in the open now. “The CPM tortured hundreds of Congress supporters in the past. Now leaders of these parties are seen hugging one another. They have come together just for survival. This alliance is an unholy nexus. People will give them a befitting reply in the coming elections,” the BJP leader said in the morning.

Saha poked fun at Congress state in-charge Ajay Kumar’s visit on Friday to the CPM headquarters in Agartala to meet its state chief, Jitendra Chaudhury, and start alliance talks. “They have reached the party office now. Why don’t they enrol themselves in the (communist) party? People should not be confused by these antics. Whoever wants the country to go forward should support the BJP and the journey ahead under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

On the allegations of political violence, price rises and lack of development, the chief minister said the Opposition “should immediately undergo cataract surgery to see the development, prosperity and peace prevailing in the state under BJP rule”.

Former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb also fired salvos at the Congress and the CPM for joining hands and said that the Friday night’s developments confirmed the BJP’s allegations that the two parties had maintained clandestine links with each other.

Deb also said the CPM was on its last journey and that the BJP was not worried about its teaming up with the Congress since it “would only ensure its departure”.

In the evening, Information and Cultural Affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury said the BJP was confident people would not accept the Congress-CPM alliance but elect his party for its “good governance”. “The Congress used to accuse CPM workers of grisly crimes like murder, rape and arson for years. But they could not topple the Left over 25 years. Instead the BJP did the job in 2018. Now the AICC general secretary (Ajay Kumar) is seen acting as ‘harihar atma’ (inseparable souls) inside the CPM office. They hugged each other and signalled a future alliance,” he said.

Chowdhury also said “real Congress supporters” would not support the alliance with the CPM and cited the rout that the party’s alliance faced in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

The comments come amid CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s explanations that the party central committee’s criticism of the Bengal alliance was not over the seat adjustment deal reached with the Congress, but for taking the understanding to the level of an alliance with a common manifesto or common programme.

The CPM has floated a proposal to team up with the Congress and the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council’s ruling TIPRA Motha party for the 2023 polls to mount a unified front against the BJP.

While the Congress has responded positively so far, there is still no word from Motha. Sources said Motha would reveal its election plans at an all-women rally that the party is expected to hold at Khumulwng, the TTAADC headquarters, in a few days.