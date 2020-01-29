Undertrial found hanging inside Tripura’s central jail, police claim suicide

The police have claimed the deceased committed suicide by hanging himself. The police have claimed the deceased committed suicide by hanging himself.

An undertrial person accused of attempt to murder was found hanging inside Bishalgarh Central Correctional Centre near Agartala on Tuesday. The police have claimed the deceased committed suicide by hanging himself.

Assistant Inspector General (Law and Order) Subrata Chakraborty informed that Sanjib Das, who was arrested on August 26 last year on charges of attempting to murder a person, was in custody in the central correctional centre in Sipahijala district. He was found hanging inside his cell yesterday. “He committed suicide by hanging himself inside the jail on Tuesday. We were informed about the issue by the correctional centre authorities. His body has been sent to Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) for post-mortem examination. We are investigating the matter”, the official said.

The death has started a war of words between the ruling BJP and the CPI (M) who has called for a judicial probe into the matter.

Questioning how an under-trial person can commit suicide inside the cell, the CPI (M) statement read: “Sanjib wasn’t alone in his jail cell, there were others with him too Is it suicide or murder? This is yet another case of unnatural death of an under-trial person in the BJP-IPFT regime after two previous similar incidents in the state.” The party urged the state human rights commission to start a suo-motto investigation into the case.

Claiming “double-standard” on the part of CPI(M), the BJP questioned why the party did not investigate 15 custodial deaths that occurred when the Left was in power in the state. “Over 15 persons died in the central jail when it was at Agartala. Why did CPI (M) never want to investigate those incidents? How can you have two different stands on similar types of cases? This is plain and simple double-standard”, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee told indianexpress.com.

Earlier on January 12 this year, a 38-year-old man accused of ATM hacking was found hanging inside police lock-up at West Agartala Police Station in West Tripura district.

