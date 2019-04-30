Under-trial escapes from police custody in Tripura

An under-trial has escaped from police custody at Ambassa in Dhalai district, Tripura. Ambassa police station officer-in-charge Himadri Sarkar told indianexpress.com that one Alindra Debbarma, 26, was arrested on April 27 night in connection with a case of theft from Jagannathpur area in Ambassa.

“We arrested one Alindra Debbarma from Jagannathpur area on April 27 over charges of robbery. We produced him in the court and he was remanded to police custody for three days. He escaped from police remand on Monday. We are looking for him”, the official said.

He also said that the accused was taken outside the bars for toilet and he took advantage of the situation to escape.

Police were alerted across the entire area to search for him and a separate case was registered for escaping from custody.

“We have set up a special search team to maintain lookout for the absconding criminal. Police check posts were alerted and search operations are being conducted. We are confident that we shall arrest him soon, again”, Sarkar said.