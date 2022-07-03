Two Tripura jawans killed in Manipur landslide laid to rest

The mortal remains of two Army jawans, Sanjay Debnath and Prashanta Deb, who were killed in a landslide in Manipur on Wednesday night, were flown back to Agartala this afternoon. Their bodies were laid to rest amid a tearful adieu.

Both jawans were serving with 107 Battalion of the Territorial Army.

Late Sanjay, who was a resident of Kasba village in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, was in the security duty of the 107 Territorial Army in Manipur’s Noney district and was due to retire in a few months, after 20 years of service.

Prashanta Deb hailed from Khowai district.

Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha took to social media earlier on Saturday and wrote, “Valiant son of our state Sanjay Debnath who’s from Kasba area of Baidyardighi of Bishalgarh was martyred while on security duty of 107 Territorial Army camp after landslides hit areas near Tupul railway station of Manipur on Thursday. I’m deeply shocked at this incident. I pay deep condolences to bereaved family members of brave martyr Sanjay Debnath. Pray for speedy recovery of other injured Army jawans”.

The CM also paid respects to the sacrifice of Prashanta Deb.

Tripura Information and Cultural Affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury condoled their death in a statement. He sent condolences to the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery to others wounded in the landslide.