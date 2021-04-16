Two NLFT ultras, who operated under several aliases, surrender with arms before Tripura Police

The police released a statement saying that the two militants were identified as Uttam Kishore Jamatia and Joseph Jamatia. (File)

Two cadres of the outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) (BM) surrendered before Tripura Police along with their arms Thursday.

The police released a statement saying that the two militants were identified as Uttam Kishore Jamatia and Joseph Jamatia. The duo was known to have used several aliases, including Kishore, Michael and Shuva Kumar (of the latter). Police seized three revolvers with ammunition from their possession.

According to a police officer, Uttam, a resident of Udaipur in Gomati district of Tripura, took part in several operations including one which resulted in the killing of 17 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in an ambush at Chichingcherra in South Tripura district. He was also involved in the ambush of two CRPF buses apart from a number of kidnapping cases.

He received his militant training at the Hongkong camp in Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts region since joining the NLFT in 2001. After his training, he was deployed under NLFT second lieutenant SK Kolai.

Preliminary investigation suggests that he was operating under the command of self-styled NLFT commander D. Omthai and his primary assignment was to smuggle arms from Myanmar to India via Nagaland capital Dimapur, police said.

Uttam was earlier apprehended by Baikhora police of South district and was detained at Udaipur jail twice after he was charged in militancy cases.

Joseph Jamatia was the key conduit between NSCN(IM) and NLFT (Umthai) and was the outfit’s town commander in Dimapur.

He was also found to have been involved in looting Rs. 18 lakh in MGNREGA funds and was charged by Jampuijala police under Section 395,120(B) of Indian Penal Code and Section 25/27 of Indian Arms Act.

He was also arrested under sections 148, 149, 326, 307 and 386 of IPC, as well as Section 27 Arms Act and Section 13 of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

NLFT was banned in 1997 under the UAPA and the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA). It was formed in 1989 with an aim to wage an armed insurgency for a sovereign Tripura.

The outfit was involved in a series of violent activities, including 317 insurgency-related incidents which resulted in the killing of 28 security personnel and 62 civilians between 2005 and 2015.