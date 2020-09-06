Two minors in Tripura COVID care centre allegedly molested, case filed

A senior health official from Unakoti district said the accused is an outsourced cleaning and sweeping worker who worked on a need basis. (Representational)

Two minor girls undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection were allegedly molested inside a COVID Care Centre in Tripura’s Unakoti district ten days ago. The police registered a complaint on the incident on Friday, officials said.

A complaint was registered with the local police station about a 50-year old sweeper for allegedly molesting two minor girls in the COVID care centre, police said. The survivors, both 17 years of age, are still under treatment at the centre.

“We have registered a case against the accused under section 354 (a) of the Indian Penal Code and section 08 of the POCSO Act. Investigation is going on the issue. We shall record statements from the complainants after they are discharged from the COVID centre. Nobody was arrested till date”, the official said.

A senior health official from Unakoti district said the accused is an outsourced cleaning and sweeping worker who worked on a need basis. The official further informed that the accused was relieved of his duties immediately after the complaint was lodged against him with the police.

“We have furnished all details to concerned authorities and relieved the accused of duty immediately. We have also sent a proposal to higher authorities for approving induction of female cleaning workers to avoid such incidents in future”, the official informed.

