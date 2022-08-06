scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Two minors among four held for schoolgirl’s gang rape in Tripura

The girl was on her way to a tutor’s house when the four accused allegedly kidnapped and raped her in North Tripura district on Friday.

Written by Debraj Deb | Agartala |
August 6, 2022 9:22:02 pm
Police formed a five-member team to investigate the case registered on the basis of the girl’s complaint.

Four youths including two minors were picked up on charges of kidnapping and gang-raping a minor schoolgirl in North Tripura district, police said on Saturday.

“The accused persons took her in a car to a lonely place and raped her on Friday. By meticulous investigation and with the help of scientific and technical aid, police arrested all the accused persons,” assistant inspector-general (law and order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury said on Saturday.

According to police, the girl was on her way to a tutor’s house in the evening when the crime took place. She later managed to contact a neighbour and was rushed to a government hospital, where she is under treatment.

Speaking to reporters, Dharmanagar subdivisional police officer Soumya Debbarma said, “We arrested two accused youths last night itself. Two others were nabbed today. Two of them are minors.”

Tripura Commission for Women chairperson Barnali Goswami condemned the incident and said the culprits should be brought to justice.

 

First published on: 06-08-2022 at 09:22:02 pm

