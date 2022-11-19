Two more minor girls in Tripura raped in separate incidents; accused arrested

After three rape cases were reported in a span of one month in Tripura, two more minor girls were allegedly raped in separate incidents last Wednesday, police said. The accused in both the cases have been arrested.

According to police, in the first case, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her grandfather in the Khowai district last Wednesday. A complaint was registered the next day at the police station concerned by the mother of the rape survivor, and the 88-year-old grandfather was arrested within a few hours. The man was later produced before a local court, police said.

“On November 17, a rape allegation involving a minor girl, approximately 7 years old, was reported in the Khowai district. On receiving the complaint, the police immediately registered a case against the accused person and took up the investigation,” said a statement issued by Assistant Inspector General (Law and Order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury.

The statement also said that legal steps, including a medical checkup of the survivor, were done and her investigation is going on.

In the second case, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped in Unakoti district, 145 kilometres from Agartala, on November 16 (Wednesday), police said. The girl was later married to the accused, an officer said.

“On receiving the complaint, the police immediately registered a case against the accused persons. During the investigation, the police arrested the main accused person within a few hours of the registration of the case,” the police said.

The arrested person was later produced before a local court and further investigation is being continued.

Three similar minor rape incidents were reported in the state the last month. A 64-year-old man was held for allegedly raping a two-year-old girl in the Dhalai district last week.

In October, two cases of minor gang rapes were recorded in Unakoti and Khowai districts, in which the Opposition parties alleged Tripura Labour Minister Bhagaban Das’s son was involved in the first incident.