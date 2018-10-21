Two journalists injured in south Tripura, cases registered, no arrest

South Tripura superintendent of police Jal Singh Meena said that two separate cases were lodged by the journos at Belonia police station and PR Bari police station on these incidents (Source: Express photo) South Tripura superintendent of police Jal Singh Meena said that two separate cases were lodged by the journos at Belonia police station and PR Bari police station on these incidents (Source: Express photo)

Two journalists were injured in separate incidents of clashes at Belonia sub-division of south Tripura district late Friday night, police said.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, south Tripura superintendent of police Jal Singh Meena said that two separate cases were lodged by the journos at Belonia police station and PR Bari police station on these incidents.

Suman Nag, a reporter with a local vernacular daily ‘Kalomer Shakti’, was reportedly assaulted by a group of people near a social club at Belonia late on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. He received cut injuries on his face and above his left eye and was admitted to a local hospital.

Later on Friday, Binod Ray, a local journalist, was allegedly assaulted at Rajnagar-PR Bari area. He lodged a case at PR Bari police station over the issue. A counter case was also registered against him.

“There were hot altercations and fist and blows dealt in both cases. The injured journalist was a member of a social club in the first case, where he engaged in clash with fellow members of the club. He was injured with cut injuries above his eye. A case was later registered with the Belonia police station,” the SP said.

The official added that the second case involved clash between a journalist and a local resident at Rajnagar PR Bari area. Two cases were registered centering the incident. Nobody was arrested in any of the cases till latest reports came in.

Meanwhile, a delegation from Belonia Press Club submitted a memorandum before Belonia Sub-Divisional Police Station on the two cases.

Belonia Press Club president Snehashish Chakraborty and secretary Narayan Sur condemned the incidents and demanded proper security for journalists. They also sought fair investigation and punishment of those involved in the attacks on the journos.

On September 12 this year, Subhankar Majumder, 30, a television journalist engaged with Live 24 – a local cable television channel was attacked by few miscreants near his home at Indranagar area here.

Earlier on June 30, Narayan Dhar, a journalist engaged with Daily Desher Katha, CPI(M)’s mouthpiece in Tripura, sustained assault at Mohanpur in West Tripura. His identity card was snatched and miscreants allegedly issued threats on his life. One more case of attack on a journalist was registered at Dharmanagar in North Tripura in June.

Santanu Bhowmik, a television journalist was hacked to death while covering political protests at Mandai, 25 Km from here, on September 20 last year. Sudip Dutta Bhowmik, a senior crime reporter was shot dead inside a battalion headquarters of Tripura State Rifles, Tripura’s counter-insurgency force, at RK Nagar in West Tripura on November 21. Both murder cases are now being investigated by CBI.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd