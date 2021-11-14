Two journalists booked while reporting in Tripura dist, asked to appear on Nov 21

Two women journalists reporting on recent instances of alleged religious vandalism in Tripura have been booked under sections relating to spreading communal disharmony, committing insult with intent of provoking breach of peace and criminal conspiracy.

The FIR against Samriddhi K Sakunia and Swarna Jha, based on a complaint by local Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists, has been registered at Fatikroy police station in Unakoti district where they have now been asked to appear on November 21.

Unakoti Superintendent of Police Rati Ranjan Debnath could not be contacted despite repeated attempts. However, a senior official of Tripura Police, who didn’t wish to be named, confirmed to indianexpress.com that an FIR had been registered. “They were served notice under a case booked at Fatikroy police station to appear in next seven days. They received the notice and assured that they would come back in seven days,” he said.

In a series of tweets, the two journalists claimed they were in Tripura for a ‘ground report’ on last month’s communal disturbances and has sought police permission as well as protection for the same. However, in the video tweets, they claimed the police collected their travel details citing grounds of security and later posted cops outside their hotel, preventing them from going anywhere. When the police later asked them to come in for questioning on ‘very short notice’, they consulted their lawyers and later the police served them a notice asking to appear again on November 21 here, the journalists claimed.

FIR🚨 in #Tripura@Jha_Swarnaa and I, the correspondent at @hwnewsnetwork have been booked under 3 sections of IPC at the Fatikroy police station, Tripura. VHP filed complaint against me and @Jha_Swarnaa FIR has been filed under the section: 120(B), 153(A)/ 504. Copy of FIR pic.twitter.com/a8XGC2Wjc5 — Samriddhi K Sakunia (@Samriddhi0809) November 14, 2021

A copy of the First Information Report (FIR) posted on Twitter by the journalists showed the complainant was one Kanchan Das of Kumarghat who claimed as “part of criminal conspiracy to destroy the communal harmony in Tripura as well as to malign the VHP and Tripura government, the accused intentionally imparted the name of VHP in that incident which could effect the harmony in between Hindu and Muslim community”.

Sakunia, in a video recording posted from the Twitter handle of Article 14, said they went to Unakoti district yesterday. “When we went to Pal Bazar mosque, the police was there with us during the entire time we were reporting and at Chowmuhani Bazar mosque too,” she said.

Sakunia said she received a call from a police officer at Dharmanagar at 8.30 om seeking her travel details. “We asked why he needed them. They also took our Aadhaar card at the police station earlier, to which we asked why they would need our Aadhaar card as we had our ID cards with our numbers and addresses,” she added in the video. “We received three calls last night from the police at Dharmanagar, who said it was all for our security,” she said, claiming that at night they noticed “12-15 policemen… they came here around 9:30 and were standing but they didn’t tell us anything”.

Sakunia said she thought they were providing them security. However, while checking out today morning to leave for Agartala, she said the police informed them an FIR was registered against them at the local Fatikroy police station by a few VHP activists. “The case was filed stating that we had disturbed communal harmony and said we would have to come to Dharmanagar police station. We told them that we need a lawyer and without him we can’t move,” Sakunia added. Showing 18-20 policemen standing behind her in the video, she said they were not allowed to go anywhere from their hotel for over three hours.

“We have spoken with them after three hours and they gave us this notice under Section 41 A, in which they said they had to come to us at very short notice and so, we would have to come back from Delhi with our lawyer on November 21,” she said, adding that they would now have to take another train to reach Agartala and could end up missing their flight back to Delhi.

Swarna Jha, in another video, said they went down to the local police station after their coverage to take bytes from officials but could not meet them. They later received a call from Dharmanagar police station in the evening asking about their travel details, which they provided after consulting with lawyers. “We asked how they could summon us at such a short notice. We told them that to change the appearing date to November 21 and they changed it. But there is a question – is doing ground reporting a criminal offence?” Swarna asked in her video.

The notice served under Section 41 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for appearance before the police, Fatikroy police station in-charge Harendra Debbarma said: “In exercise of the power conferred under sub-section 1 of sec. 41 A Cr.P.C, I do hereby inform you that FTK Case no 2021 FTK 039, dated 14/11/2021, U/S 120(b)/153(A)/504 IPC was registered at FTKPS against you and others miscreants and for investigation of the case, there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain the facts and circumstances from you. Hence, you are directed to appear before the undersigned on or before 21/11/2021 with Identity card at Fatikroy PS complex in Unakoti District Tripura. Otherwise lawful action will be taken against you as per law”.