Two, including school student, held by Tripura Police over misuse of social media

Tripura Police held two persons including a school student in two separate cases of alleged misuse of social media. The charges against them include obscenity, hurting a community’s sentiments, and spreading fake news related to COVID lockdown.

Speaking to reporters, West Tripura Superintendent of Police Manik Das on Wednesday said: “We got complaints from the Chief Minister’s Office and DGP office about posting of indecent photographs and remarks about the Mathua community found in different parts of the country, mainly in West Bengal. After investigation, we traced one Kuldeep Chakraborty and his address and registered a criminal case against him. We arrested him today.”

Assistant Public Prosecutor Bidyut Sutradhar informed later this evening that the accused was produced before the chief judicial magistrate’s court that sent him in judicial custody till August 4

The second case pertains to a 16-year-old school student who allegedly spread fake news on re-imposition of lockdown from July 24 across Tripura. The accused also purportedly morphed an image of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s Twitter handle.

“We are investigating the matter to see if there is any criminal conspiracy behind the act. We have detained him. We appeal to people not to misuse social media,” SP Das said.

When asked whether the student has any political affiliation, the official said they were not aware of any such information. The minor was produced before the juvenile justice board and was released on bail.

