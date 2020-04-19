Two boys in Tripura donate their piggybanks to Covid-19 relief fund

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb lauded the two boys for setting a bright example. (Photo sourced from families of donors) Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb lauded the two boys for setting a bright example. (Photo sourced from families of donors)

Two boys from Tripura’s Udaipur town have donated their ‘Laxmibhanda’ (clay piggy banks) to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Titas Debnath, a 5-year-old who lives with his grandparents and his mother, a single parent, says he was inspired by his grandmother, a gram panchayat member.

“My grandmother keeps giving relief and donations to poor people, she organizes fund-raisers for their relief. She has been working among the local poor and helpless people during coronavirus lockdown. So, I wanted to donate my Laxmibhanda or piggy bank. I gave it to my bandhu (friend),” Debnath told indianexpress.com.

The donation was received by Agriculture Minister Pranajit Singha Roy at a local corona-relief event.

Similarly, Agniva Datta, a 11-year old from Chanban area of Udaipur town, said got the idea of donating the money after watching news about donation drives on TV.

“I wanted to give away my piggy bank to the local hospital. But my father told me to donate it to the administration or government. So I donated it to minister Pranajit Singha Roy, when he came here for a programme,” Datta said.

His father Salil Datta runs a small stationary and reprographics business in the town.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb lauded the two boys for setting a bright example.

“My cabinet colleague Shri Pranajit Singha Roy has handed me over two Laxmibhanda. These were given to him by 5-year old Titas Debnath and 5th standard student Agniva Datta from their pocket money savings to be delivered to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. I thank them for their thought and thank their guardians for inculcating such culture among them. This genuine approach of service has set an example for Tripura’s bright future. Such steps by the tiny tots, in these tough times of pandemic, are praiseworthy and hopeful”, Biplab Kumar Deb wrote on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said the CM’s relief fund received over Rs 8 crore so far.

