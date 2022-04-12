Two Bangladeshi women who entered India illegally arrested: Tripura Police

The Tripura Police Monday arrested two Bangladeshi women who allegedly infiltrated the Indian territory and an Indian accomplice, officials said.

An official from the North Tripura district informed the media that the arrestees were identified as Bangladeshi women Shazeeda Khatun (25) and Kajali Akhter (24) who allegedly entered the Indian soil in Tripura four days ago in search of jobs. They came in touch with a 27-year-old woman, identified as Nargis Akhter, from Bagma of Gomati district through an acquaintance, a preliminary investigation revealed, said the official.

“We arrested Shazeeda and Kajali from near the Dharmanagar railway station in North Tripura district with two bags in their possession. The bags contained clothes. Nargis produced documents to prove her Indian nationality. We have come to know that the two others came from Dhaka in Bangladesh”, an official said, adding that they were charged with trafficking under section 370 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 3 of the Passport Act.

The police said that the Bangladeshi duo was planning to go to Guwahati via train from Dharmanagar and Nargis had come to see them off. The arrested women did not have any prior criminal records and they would be produced before a local court Tuesday, the police added.