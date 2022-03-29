Two arrested in Tripura for alleged derogatory morphed photos of CM Biplab Deb, new BJP entrant

Tripura Police arrested two persons for purportedly posting derogatory morphed images of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and former Tripura People’s Front (TPF) leader Patal Kanya Jamatia, who recently joined the BJP.

Teliamura Sub Divisional Police Officer Sonacharan Jamatia said the two persons were Pranay Debbarma from Dina Kobra Para of Champahower area in Khowai district and Madan Tripura from Sabroom of South Tripura district.

The duo were booked under charges of criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity among people, forgery with intent of harming reputation, using forged documents, public mischief and publishing obscene material in electronic form under section 120 (B), 153 (A), 471, 504 of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 of the IT Act.

“We arrested Madan on March 23 based a complaint lodged on the issue. Pranay was arrested last evening”, the official said.

While the court granted bail to both, Pranay availed bail but Madan was sent to judicial custody till April 5 since no one was available to bail him out.

Two persons were arrested in April last year for purportedly making derogatory posts on social media about the chief minister.

A college student and a security guard of a CPIM legislator were arrested in 2019 for purportedly spreading rumours about the CM through social media.

Anupam Paul, who coined the iconic political slogan ‘Chalo Paltai’ (let’s change) that rocketed BJP to defeat the CPM-led Left Front and form government in Tripura, was also arrested in 2019 with charges of forgery, defamation and criminal conspiracy against the CM for sharing fake news of his divorce.