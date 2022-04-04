Two arrested from train in Assam for possession of illegal arms

Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel in Assam Sunday arrested two persons for possession of illegal arms and ammunitions including four pistols on a train while they were en route to Agartala.

Karimganj Superintendent of Police Padmanabha Baruah said two youths, namely Suman Kumar from Munger of Bihar and Vikas Kumar Tiwari from Chhapra district of the same state, were taken into custody.

“RPF arrested them. Four 7.65 mm pistols were recovered from them along with eight magazines and 15 live rounds of 7.65 ammunition. It seems the weapons were factory-made but final report will come from forensics,” the official said.

As per preliminary investigation, the two men were travelling from Bihar to deliver the illegal weapons to someone in Agartala.

“Someone from Agartala apparently placed an order for the illegal weapons. There will be efforts to identify the buyers. The case is with railway police,” Baruah said.

Sources said the probe is on in coordination with officers from Tripura Police.

Meanwhile, the arrested duo were produced before a local court with a prayer to remand them to police custody for interrogation. The court order didn’t arrive till latest reports.