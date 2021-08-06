Trying to stitch together ‘peoples’ grand alliance’ in Tripura against BJP: TMC

Seven senior Congress leaders including former minister Prakash Chandra Das, former MLA Subal Bhowmik, All India Congress Committee (AICC) member Panna Deb, Congress minority leader Md. Idris Miah, Premtosh Debnath, Bikash Das, Tapan Dutta etc. joined TMC. (Express Photo)

The Trinamool Congress, which received a shot in the arm recently in Tripura with the defection of Congress leaders Prakash Das and Subal Bhowmik, among others, announced on Thursday that it was working to cobble up a ‘peoples’ grand alliance’ under its leadership before the 2023 Assembly elections.

Announcing the party’s strategy for the polls, which is still one-and-half years away, Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh, on a visit to the state, said all the welfare schemes currently implemented in Bengal will be introduced in Tripura if his party is voted to power.

“People here are aware of ‘Kanyashree’, ‘Rupashree’ and ‘Swastha Sathi’, among other schemes in Bengal. They will also be implemented in this state when a son of the soil, under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, forms a government of the Trinamool Congress. In line with her vision, it will be a government of the people’s grand alliance under leadership of Trinamool Congress,” Ghosh said at a press conference in Agartala on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Trinamool activists, led by Bhowmik, staged a demonstration at Agartala seeking clarification from the police on steps taken to nab culprits responsible for the alleged attack on the convoy of the party’s all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee during his visit here a couple of days ago.

Banerjee visited Tripura shortly after 23 I-PAC members, who came here for a ‘political survey’, were booked for violating Covid-19 norms. He announced that the Trinamool has made Tripura its main target ahead of the next Assembly polls.

Ghosh said on Thursday a delegation from the party visited the police to know if they had arrested any of the culprits for attacking Banerjee but didn’t get any response. They didn’t even get any response from the DGP, following submission of a memorandum on the issue.

“We were restrained by the police as we were trying to meet them. Instead of replying to our query, they threatened us with action. From my experiences today, I feel the BJP is scared,” Ghosh said.

Hinting at a larger movement, he said his party had served an ultimatum to the state police till Friday morning to give their reply, failing which they will be responsible for whatever follows.

He claimed that Tripura suffered during two decades of Marxist rule and its prospects are declining further under the BJP rule.

Citing the Trinamool’s landslide victory in the Bengal polls, Ghosh said the BJP tried to grab power in the state but lost to “Bengal’s daughter”.

Claiming that the Trinamool is the only alternative to the BJP, he said he is hopeful that the people of Tripura will vote the party to power in the next Assembly polls.