Tripura’s Satyaram Reang to receive Padma Shri for promoting Hojagiri dance

Tripura’s Satyaram Reang, a noted tribal dance proponent, has been conferred with the Padma Shri, making him the third person from the northeastern state to get the award in as many years. Reang is among the 102 persons who have been conferred with the country’s fourth highest civilian award.

Before him, Thanda Darlong and Beni Chandra from Tripyra Jamatia bagged the award in 2019 and 2020, respectively. In the past, Himangshu Roy Chowdhury and Dr Rathin Dutta from the state received the prestigious award.

Reang, who will receive the Padma Shri from the President later this year, has been instrumental in sustaining and promoting the traditional Hojagiri dance, a complex dance form that includes acrobatics and gymbal balancing.

Reang, who belongs to the Reang tribal community, was born at Dashamipara, a distant tribal hamlet of South Tripura in 1943. He started Hojagiri Academy, the only one of its kind in Tripura, on a piece of his own land. The octogenarian has been instrumental in promoting Hojagiri dance in the international cultural arena having represented India in the erstwhile Soviet Russia in 1987-88 in a cultural event.

In 1986, he was conferred with the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi award, the highest award for performing artists, along with a host of other accolades.

Reang has also been instrumental in founding Lokaranjan Shakha for the propagation of indigenous art and dance forms of Tripura.

Congratulating Reang on his achievement, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted, “Extend warmest wishes to Shri Satyaram Reang on being conferred with Padma Shri for being an outstanding ambassador of our beloved Hojagiri dance form. 37 lakh people of Tripura are proud of Shri Reang’s contribution for nurturing the indigenous culture of Tripura! #PadmaAwards”.

Former tribal welfare minister Jitendra Chaudhury, during whose tenure Reang’s Hojagiri Academy started, too, congratulated him on social media, saying people of Tripura are profoundly grateful to the Ministry of Culture and the awardee for the honour.

“Conferring prestigious ‘Padma Shri’ Award to Hojagirti Dance Guru Mg. Satyaram Reang in Art for the year 2021 is a great honour for Tripura and commendable recognition to the Tripura’s age old art and culture, especially of the indigenous people…”, Chaudhury wrote on his Facebook page.