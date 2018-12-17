Tripura’s IPFT holds stir for separate state at Jantar Mantar, submits memo to PMO

Tripura’s tribal ruling ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) Saturday submitted memorandums to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s office, Minster for DoNER Jitendra Singh and Minister for Tribal Welfare Jual Oram at New Delhi, demanding ‘Tipraland’ – a proposed separate state for tribals in the state.

Speaking to indianexpress.com over phone this evening, IPFT Assistant General Secretary Mangal Debbarma informed that a team of 250 party supporters held sit-in demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi Saturday onward. Youth IPFT, All Tripura Indigenous Student’s Association (ATISA), Indigenous Women Front of Tripura (IWFT) and other frontal organizations of the party also joined the stir.

A delegation led by IPFT vice president Ananta Debbarma, Brajalal Debbarma, Hemanta Debbarma and others submitted a memorandum today demanding to expedite work of an inter-ministerial enquiry committee formed to study ethnic, linguistic, cultural and economic problems of Tripuri tribes, grant Tipraland to tribals of Tripura and scrap the proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 to safeguard interests of tribals.

“We have protested through sit-in demonstration at Jantar Mantar since yesterday. We submitted our memorandum to four central ministries today. We could not meet anyone but they have accepted our memorandum”, Debbarma informed.

IPFT’s partner in Tripura government – BJP has, however, clarified on several occasions that they do not support division of Tripura in the name of tribal statehood. “We do not support Tipraland”, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb clarified in May this year.

On December 5, IPFT held a strike in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) areas on similar agenda. The strike, which was supposed to be a dawn-to-dusk agitation, was called off midway after police intervened.