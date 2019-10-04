Tripura’s first flyover inaugurated, ministers skip event

Four years after work started for Tripura’s first flyover project in Agartala city, it was inaugurated Friday by a group of divyang children. The 2.3 km-long two-lane flyover has been constructed with an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore and stretches from Fire Brigade Chowmuhani till Arundhatinagar Drop Gate via Battala.

No legislators or ministers attended the inaugural ceremony of the flyover in the city.

Recently the project ran into troubles after the BJP-IPFT government pointed out several irregularities.

Complaints were lodged against former engineer-in-chief (PWD) Sunil Bhowmik, former chief engineer (Roads and Buildings) Somesh Chandra Das and two construction agencies – VKS Infra Tech Management Private Limited and Hyderabad-based Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC) under Prevention of Corruption Act. Former PWD minister Badal Choudhury was grilled several times by the Vigilance Department over the project as well.

Speaking to reporters after the inaugural ceremony, PWD Executive Engineer Ratan Choudhury said, “There is no controversy over the quality of construction. This structure is feasible for all kinds of vehicles.”

While the incumbent government has been sceptic about the flyover project, former PWD minister Badal Choudhury explained that it was constructed with the utmost integrity and was certified “ready to be opened” by a number of expert agencies including the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), Jadavpur University and IIT-Delhi.

Transport Minister Pranajit Singha Roy was unavailable for his comments on the subject. “It is very nice to view our city from a different perspective. We feel happy to have this flyover opened for the public,” Shankar Debnath, a resident of the city.