Tripura Bru leaders face life threats amid repatriation

As the ninth phase of repatriation of Bru community living in Tripura is in progress, their leaders said that they are afraid of grave threats on life at any moment by conspirators.

Mizoram Bru Displaced People’s Forum (MBDPF) general Secretary Bruno Msha said that threatening letters were sent to the refugee camps of Tripura on October 5 in which all the leaders were termed ‘cheats’ and ‘real enemy’s of the Bru community.

“Threat letters under the caption of ‘Public Notification’ were circulated against MBDPF president A. Sawibunga, myself and R. Laldingliana. It was found which was pasted on the wall of one Rolick Zoramthanga’s house and some other places at Naisingpara relief camp at 5 AM to 6 AM on October 10”, he said.

The Bru leaders have lodged a complaint with the local police station seeking investigation on the threat letters. The letter also said that the leaders have been cheating the people for the last 22 years and signed a repatriation agreement with the central government in exchange for Rs 70 crores cash last year.

“We will not spare them and they will not be able to live happily with their family. They must stop all their activities for repatriation if they really wanted to stay with their families without harm”, it reads.

Terming the accusations ‘concocted, false and unfound propaganda’, the Bru leaders have said that the slanderous defamation was done to malign Bru’s living in Tripura and thwart the repatriation process. They have said they fear attempts on their lives anytime now and have sought the police to Lodge an FIR on the issue and act promptly.

“I believe that any type of untoward incident may happen to three of us and our family members in any time at any place in the near future”, Bruno told this publication and added that they have lodged a complaint with the Anandabazaar police station in North Tripura district on the issue.

North Tripura district Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty said he is not aware of the complaint and wouldn’t be able to comment.

Over 37 thousand people of the Bru community fled Mamit, Kolasib and Lunglei districts of Mizoram during ethnic strife in 1997. They took shelter in makeshift relief camps in Kanchanpur and Panisagar sub-divisions of the North Tripura district. Twenty-two years on, 32 thousand of them still live in relief camps here.

Around 5,000 community members returned in eight phases of repatriation held till today. In the ongoing ninth phase of repatriation, 329 persons have returned so far. Residents of the refugee camps sent a memorandum to Mizoram Home Minister via North Tripura district magistrate on September 30 that they are reluctant to return under present conditions.

While the repatriation ran into hurdles since the very beginning this year due to disagreement of displaces about benefits offered by the centre under the process, families agreed to return have slumped in figures for the last two days.