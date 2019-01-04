Tripura’s BJP-IPFT govt to seek Rs 8,389.71 cr package from Centre for tribal development

In an apparent move to woo people from 19 tribal communities of the state, Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government has decided to seek a special package of Rs 8,389.71 crores from the Centre for socio-economic, cultural and linguistic development of the tribal people.

Speaking to reporters today, Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said a cabinet meeting held on Tuesday decided that his government asked all departments to present an overall estimate of funds required for tribal development.

“We have integrated these estimates put forth by different departments and have decided to seek a comprehensive package of Rs. 8389.71 crore for tribal welfare from the central government. The state cabinet has approved the proposal and now we are going to place it before the centre for approval,” Nath said.

Prior to the February 18 assembly elections in Tripura last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), to form a high-power modality committee which would probe socio-economic, cultural and linguistic problems of tribes in the state. IPFT is now an ally in the state government with BJP.

IPFT was formed in the late 1990s with the demand of a separate state for tribals. The party, which suffered several splits, resurfaced in 2009 under NC Debbarma, who is now revenue minister in Tripura. Though the tribal party has stuck to its demand for separate statehood, BJP has made it clear that it would not support the agenda.

The Modality Committee recently sought to know the state government’s view before suggesting a plan for developing tribal communities here.

Ratan Lal Nath today claimed tribal communities remained backward since no previous governments took the initiative to develop them. He also said the package, which would be sought from the Centre, would address all aspects of their all-round development.