Tripura youth dies after mob attack on suspicion of theft, two arrested

A 21-year-old man died after being allegedly attacked by a mob on suspicion of theft near Govind Ballabh Panth (GBP) Hospital in Agartala. The incident, which took place on Saturday, came to light on Tuesday morning.

Two of the attackers were identified from CCTV footage and arrested, police said.

Keshab Dey, the father-in-law of the victim, Prasenjit Saha, said he left home on Friday and did not return in 24 hours, prompting his family members to go looking for him.

The family later filed a complaint with NCC police station, claiming that the youth was killed merely on the suspicion of theft.

Speaking to indianexpress.com on Tuesday afternoon, Piya Madhuri Majumder, sub-divisional police officer, New Capital Complex, said the 21-year-old was assaulted by a group of people on suspicion that he stole tin sheets from a nearby house in the wee hours of Saturday.

“If he had, indeed, stolen something, they (the mob) could have handed him over to the police and let law take its course. They took his life only on suspicion that he committed an act of theft,” said the victim’s father-in-law.

“We registered a case of unnatural death and identified two of the attackers with the help of CCTV footage obtained from the site of a Smart City project nearby. We have registered a case and have booked the attackers for murder,” the SDPO said.

Those identified from the footage and arrested are 58-year-old Madhusudan Saha and 61-year-old Haripada Biswas. The latter was found rallying the mob to assault the youth.

Getting word of the assault, a police team arrived at the scene and rescued him from the mob. They rushed him to the GBP Hospital where he also tested positive for Covid-19. He died on Sunday.

Those arrested were produced before a local court and a plea seeking police custody was filed. The court is yet to pronounce its order on the petition.

The state was in the spotlight following a series of mob lynchings over rumours of child kidnappings in 2018.

