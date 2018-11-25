Tripura youth arrested for sharing news on CM Biplab Kumar Deb in Facebook post

A youth was arrested late Saturday night from his home at Gandhigram area in West Tripura for sharing a news item published in a local news website against Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. Assistant Inspector General Smriti Ranjan Das said Dipak Debnath, 32, was arrested late last night from his residence by a team of police officers from New Capital Complex (NCC) police station.

Debnath belongs to Rajnagar village of Gandhigram area, around 7 kms from Agartala. The arrest was made following a police complaint by a resident of the same locality. The complainant, Kajal Dey, accused Debnath of spreading rumours and mala fide campaign through his post on social media.

After being produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate SL Tripura today, he was released on bail with a security bond of Rs 30,000.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Advocate Bhaskar Debbarma, who moved the case as counsel of the accused, said that Dipak Debnath shared a news published in a local news website which claimed Chief Minister Biplab Deb to be a ‘Bangladeshi’.

“A news item was published in a local news website. If my client has shared the news on his Facebook page, how is he guilty?” the counsel said.

On October 22, a complaint was registered against one Rajib Dey for allegedly making ‘indecent’ post on Facebook involving Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Earlier on August 21, photoshopped images of former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and Rose Valley Group chairman Goutam Kundu were uploaded on Facebook. The images came with a rider which said “two thieves on the streets of Agartala in the garb of beggars”, indicating Sarkar’s hand in the chit fund scam. The same Facebook user also used photoshopped images of Sarkar and Pradesh Congress president Birajit Sinha accusing their hands in political murders. However, the user could not be traced and arrested.