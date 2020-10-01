Tripura youth arrested for rape, attempt to murder  

The FIR further states that the man dragged the woman into a paddy field and raped her and also tried to strangle her.

A 28-year old youth has been arrested for the alleged rape and attempt to murder of a 45-year old woman in Tripura’s Sepahijala district.

Speaking to reporters, a police officer said the accused would be produced in a local court today.

In an FIR lodged at the local police station, the survivor said she was raped by a daily wager named Maman Hussein on her way back home from her brother’s place.

The FIR further states that the man dragged the woman into a paddy field and raped her and also tried to strangle her. She survived the attempt on her life and fled to her home. She was later admitted in a local hospital, where she was released after primary treatment.

Her family later lodged a complaint against Hussein on charges of rape, wrongful restraint, attempt to murder, etc.

“We have arrested the accused on Wednesday and are producing him before a local court today. Investigation is going on the matter”, the police officer said.

Tripura was dubbed the capital of crimes against women in 2010 with 46.5 per cent of all crimes registered against women, then highest in the country as per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reports. Seven years later, the figures came down significantly with the state ranking 14th in crimes against women in 2017. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report for the year came after a delay of two years in October last year; current reports are yet to come.

