Benefits didn’t reach Tripura people under ‘so-called worker-friendly’ rule: Union minister Bhupender Yadav

While virtually laying the foundation stone for Tripura’s first Employees’ State Insurance Corporation-run hospital on Sunday, Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav said that social benefits had not reached people when the “so-called worker-friendly people” ruled the state, referring to the Left Front’s rule.

The 100-bed hospital, which is said to include a modular operation theatre, state-of-the-art medical equipment, outpatient department, patient wards and super-speciality services, will come up on five-acre government land near the Bodhjungnagar Industrial Estate on the outskirts of Agartala in three years.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony from New Delhi, Yadav said the central government was fully committed to developing the Northeast. He said the new Rs 100-crore ESIC Hospital would be set up within the stipulated time frame and at a pace complimenting the pace at which the state government provided the land for it.

“The ESIC has opened hospitals and dispensaries in the far-flung areas of the country. The ESIC includes contributions of workers and owners but there is no limit for treatment facilities provided to workers registered with the ESIC. This reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s motto of sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka prayas,” he said.

In an oblique reference to the erstwhile CPM-led governments, the BJP leader said, “There was the rule of so-called worker-friendly people in Tripura for a long time, but benefits didn’t reach the poor. These days, not only do benefits reach people with the cooperation of central and state governments, but we are also working to boost their income avenues.”

As income avenues rise, the minister said, the social security of workers also needs to be bolstered and the ESIC hospital will serve the purpose.

The Union minister said that Tripura had done a good job of registering unorganised labourers on the e-Shram portal, adding that the Centre and the state government would work together to register those left out and set up industries.

Junior labour minister Rameshwar Teli said the 100-bedded hospital was estimated to benefit 62,000 ESI-insured people and their families in the state. At present 160 ESIC hospitals, 1,500 dispensaries and other installations operate in 606 of the 740 districts of the country, he added.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, a physician himself, joined the virtual function as chief guest.

Union minister for state for social justice Pratima Bhoumik, who hails from Tripura, Assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty, Labour Minister Bhagaban Das and other officials also joined the function.