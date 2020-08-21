Tripura: Woman’s rendition of Rabindra Sangeet in Sanskrit gets netizen talking

Priyanka's Sanskrit Rabindra Sangeet has been viewed and liked by over 2 lakh viewers so far.

A former law enthusiast, 26 year old Priyanka Sharma from Dharmanagar, a suburban town in Tripura, has come to be known as one of the most lauded Sanskrit students in the state, after singing the first rendition of Rabindra Sangeet in Sanskrit with a mission to revive the Vedic language as word of the mouth.

Priyanka sang the famous Rabindra Sangeet, with its swaralipi intact and posted it on her Facebook page in June this year. The video was soon shared by different users and pages, vedic culture revivalist Sanskar Bharati and Icchepuron – a Facebook page managed by few social media enthusiasts from Dharmanagar among others.

Her Sanskrit Rabindra Sangeet has been viewed and liked by over 2 lakh viewers so far. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Priyanka said her guru Dr. Bhanu Sharma taught her the song and had translated the Rabindra Sangeet ‘Mono Mor Meghero Sangee’ to Sanskrit for her to sing.

“Sir translated the song. I just sang it and put it out online. I can’t believe the tremendous amount of support I have received from netizens. I am now confident that Sanskrit can be revived as a medium of interaction and a popular language like Hindi or English”, she said.

Speaking to this publication, Dr. Bhanu Sharma, her mentor and now-serving Assistant Professor at a college under Himachal University, said Bengali has a rich undertone of Sanskrit-based tatsam words, which encouraged him to translate the Nobel Laurate’s works into Sanskrit.

“Sanskrit is the mother of all languages. At a time when parents try to teach English or Hindi to kids instead of their mother tongue, I believe reviving Sanskrit is a great idea. People should know more about it and folk music, popular classical music like Rabindra Sangeet can be a very good medium”, he said.

Priyanka completed her under-graduate studies with Honours in Sanskrit from Dharmanagar Government Degree College in 2015, before completing her post-graduate studies from Central Sanskrit University and participating in several national Sanskrit performances, dance and drama troupes.

Recounting her college days, Priyanka says she didn’t have any interest in Sanskrit back then. A 10-day Sanskrit training camp at Agartala organized by Sanskar Bharati changed her outlook towards the vedic language.

“I didn’t have an iota of interest in Sanskrit till then. Most of my relatives are connected with legal profession. My father is a deed writer, my brother a lawyer and so on. Naturally, I had an interest in joining law. I wanted to study Bengali in my graduation but someone advised me to take Sanskrit since it is a scoring subject. I never imagined the ten day long Sanskrit camp would change me so much”, she said.

