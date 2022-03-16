Tripura police: Women ‘lynch man for trying to rape five-year-old’

A 45-year-old man was allegedly lynched by a group of women who accused him of trying to rape a five-year-old girl in Tripura’s Dhalai district on Wednesday.

According to the police, the man took the girl, who had come to a religious function with her mother, to a nearby forest on Tuesday night. The man allegedly attempted to rape the child. Hearing her cries, some villagers rushed to the forest and took the girl to hospital. He had managed to escape by the time they rescued the girl, the police said.

Protesting against the incident, the villagers blocked the Gandacherra-Amarpur highway, demanding the man’s immediate arrest. Later in the morning, some women spotted him and beat him up. Though the police rescued him, he died in a hospital later. Officials said a postmortem would be conducted soon.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a senior police officer said, “The man was accused of attempting to sexually assault a minor girl in the area. He had spent eight years in jail earlier in a murder case. He was assaulted by a group of women in the area around 9:30-10 am.”

The police have registered a suo motu case of murder. Four persons were interrogated but no one was arrested.

The deceased man’s family reached the police station to file a complaint with murder charges. However, the complaint had not been registered till latest reports came in.