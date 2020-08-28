Tripura: Woman lodges police complaint against doctors for her newborn’s death after Covid sample collection

According to reports, the child was born to the COVID positive mother on August 10. (Photo for representational purpose)

Two weeks after her newborn died at Tripura’s Gobinda Ballabh Panth (GBP) Hospital, a woman Friday lodged a police complaint accusing doctors of negligence.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the officer in-charge of New Capital Complex police station said a complaint was lodged by Papia Paul Saha against doctors on duty at the hospital on August 12, when her infant boy of three days died soon after doctors and nurses collected a Covid-19 swab sample.

“The complainant has claimed her child was fine and healthy till a COVID-19 swab sample was collected by doctors and nurses on duty. She has accused them of negligence in duty, resulting in his death,” the official said. The police have registered a complaint under Section 137 of the CrPC and started investigation in the case.

The complainant had tested positive for coronavirus and was under treatment at the GBP Hospital’s COVID ward until recently. She filed the complaint soon after she was discharged. According to reports, the child was born to the COVID positive mother on August 10.

The state government had earlier ordered a departmental inquiry on the death.

So far, 9927 people have tested Covid-19 positive and 89 died from the pandemic.

