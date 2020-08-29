Tripura woman kills husband, buries him in bedroom: Police

A duty officer from Gandacherra police station informed that preliminary investigation suggests that the couple was engaged in frequent quarrels. (File)

A 21-year old woman in Tripura allegedly murdered her husband, buried his body in their bedroom, and fled to a nearby village. Bharati Tripura was arrested following a tip-off.

A police team from Gandacherra police station raided the couple’s place at Bhakti Kumar Para at Gandcherra village, 131 km from here, in presence of an executive magistrate. The body of Bharati’s husband, 30-year-old Sanjit Reang, was found buried under the mud floor of their bedroom, and with a blunt force trauma in his head.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dhalai Superintendent of Police Kishore Debbarma confirmed the incident and said an FIR has been registered in the matter.

Meanwhile, a duty officer from Gandacherra police station informed that preliminary investigation suggests that the couple was engaged in frequent quarrels. The same was corroborated by neighbours.

“As per preliminary reports, the murder was committed on Thursday night and was the result of a quarrel, after which the accused purportedly hit her husband on the head after which he died. She then buried her and fled the spot to Raishyabari village the next day. Police arrested her on August 27. We produced her before the court in online mode”, the official said.

The accused is learnt to have been tested COVID-19 positive during the routine procedure. She was shifted to a COVID-19 care centre at Ambassa, the headquarters of the Dhalai district.

The couple has a seven year old daughter, who is under custody of her relatives for the time being.

