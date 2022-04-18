Tripura: Woman hospitalised after wild bear attack

A 44-year-old woman sustained serious injuries from a wild bear attack in Shantirbazaar sub-division in Tripura’s South district. The woman, identified as Masanti Reang, was rushed to Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital in Agartala Sunday, where she is still undergoing treatment.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Shantirbazaar sub-divisional magistrate Abhedananda Baidya Monday said the bear attack was learnt to have occurred in a jungle close to Taruma Rai Para, a local hamlet, on Sunday morning. “She went to collect bamboo shoots from a nearby jungle, where she encountered a wild bear. It attacked her and left injuries on her face and body. She was given medical attention before being referred to GBP Hospital in Agartala”, the official said.

Meanwhile, senior officials said the forest department is working to reduce animal-man conflict.

In June 2020, the state government announced it would ‘radio collar’ wild and captive elephants, using satellite collars and Very High Frequency (VHF) collars, to keep a track of their movements and drive them back to forests in case of any imminent conflict.

In order to set up a natural defense mechanism for villagers, the state government started a beekeeping project in agricultural fields to thwart elephant attacks as they are known to fear the insects.

With increasing human activity in forests and illegal encroachment, more animals are found coming down to human habitations, destroying crops and rural habitations every year.