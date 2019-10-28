Tripura: Woman chops of private parts of truck driver

A case has been registered after a woman allegedly chopped off the private parts of a truck driver who refused to pay enough for her sexual favours. Speaking to indianexpress.com, a senior officer of Tripura Police, who wished to stay anonymous, said the driver invited the woman into his vehicle, parked at Rajbari area of Dharmanagar town 171 km from here, on October 24 night.

However, the woman raised a ruckus since she was apparently not paid enough.

While some locals claimed the driver tried to rape the woman and was wounded when she resisted, the police have clarified that the man was attacked over a disagreement over the payment.

“The man was recovered in a bloodied condition on the road. He just claimed he was looted and wounded. He was admitted to a local hospital and later shifted to a hospital at Silchar in Assam,” the official said.

On October 27, the man registered a case with Dharmanagar police station accusing the woman of attempt to murder and theft.

The police refused to give details of the investigation but said the accused has not been arrested so far.