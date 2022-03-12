Tripura woman beheads husband, packs severed head in shopping bag, hangs it from ceiling; arrested

The Tripura Police Saturday arrested a 40-year-old woman from her residence at Indira Colony in Kowai district’s Ramchandraghat for beheading her 50-year-old husband, packing the severed head in a shopping bag and hanging it inside their residence.

The police said the woman reportedly sat beside the dead body and the murder weapon throughout the night and later, a team reached her house to arrest her. The woman was sent to judicial custody by a local court, said the police.

The woman allegedly attacked her husband in his sleep around 2 am with a takkal (traditional Tripuri machete-weapon) and beheaded him. Her brother and her two minor sons, who woke up to the horrific sight, fled the spot and informed the police, said an officer at the Khowai police station.

Speaking to the media, a senior officer of the state police, who didn’t wish to be named, said the preliminary investigation has revealed that the couple had no domestic problem. However, a few locals were learnt to have told the police that the woman was found to have exhibited signs of psychological disturbance in the last few days. She doesn’t have any history of psychological issues of any sort, said the police.

After the police reached the household Saturday morning, they found the woman sitting inside the house with the reported murder weapon beside her and her husband’s body lying not too far.

“We went to her house after sunrise since a woman can’t be arrested after sundown. We arrested her from her house and produced her before the court on charges of murder. She was sent to judicial custody for 14 days,” the officer said.

Earlier, in November last year, a forty-year-old man, who didn’t have any previous history of mental illness, went on a killing spree and murdered five persons with an iron rod in an uncontrolled fit of aggression. The murdered included his two minor daughters, a few passers-by and a police officer who tried to stop him. The incident had taken place in the same area where Friday’s incident took place.