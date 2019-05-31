Tripura: Wife set ablaze, second dowry death in a month

In an apparent case of dowry-related death in Tripura’s Unakoti district, a housewife was burnt to death Thursday evening. Speaking to reporters, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Gamanjoy Reang said Lipi Dey, 23, was allegedly burnt to death by her in-laws after her father Nirmal Dey failed to pay off hefty dowry demands.

The police have registered an FIR accusing the groom, his brother and sister, of killing the woman by setting her ablaze.

“Lipi was married to Kishore Das, a local petty businessman of Kumarghat six years back. The victim was tortured several times due to dowry. Her father Nirmal Dey once gave Rs. 20,000 and tried to reconcile the dowry row through a series of reconciliation meetings,” the SDPO said. The official also informed that the bride returned to her in-laws’ house after the reconciliation meeting held last month.

“We are not yet sure if it was murder. A FIR was registered accusing the husband and in-laws of murder. Also none of them accompanied the deceased while she was taken to hospital. Her neighbours took her there. Preliminary investigation suggests it might be a dowry related death,” the police officer informed.

All three accused were arrested and forwarded to a local court.

Earlier on May 9, a housewife was burnt to death in Sepahijala district. In that case, one Anumita Sarkar, 31, was found dead with severe burn injuries on her body.

Tripura reported the highest rate of crime against women at 46.5 percent in 2010. However, the figures came down dramatically in 2017 as the state figured 14th in terms of crimes against women as per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.